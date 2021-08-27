Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.45

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 39890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXT. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$507.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

