KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.67

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.67, with a volume of 22525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

