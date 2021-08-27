Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.70

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 33865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

