Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.70

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 33865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

