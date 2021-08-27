Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $589.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.06. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

