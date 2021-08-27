-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.24% and a negative net margin of 52.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on SONM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

SONM opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.