Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Livent posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

LTHM stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

