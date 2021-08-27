Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Livent posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Livent.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.
LTHM stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
Featured Story: Buyback
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.