Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 539.75 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $4,651,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

