Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.