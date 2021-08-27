Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for StealthGas in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of GASS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.