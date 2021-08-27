ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €13.88 ($16.33) on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $879.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

