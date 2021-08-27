Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 756,451 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 756,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AngioDynamics worth $63,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGO opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.82.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

