Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $305.26 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.