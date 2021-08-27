Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.99. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

