Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.91 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

