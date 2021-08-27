ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $120.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

