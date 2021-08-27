Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $69,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

NYSE VMC opened at $187.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.