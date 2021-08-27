Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $66.59 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,056 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $66,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

