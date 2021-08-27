Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $91.15 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

