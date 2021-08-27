Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $216.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $223.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,683,695 shares of company stock worth $338,984,005. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

