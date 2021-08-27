Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

