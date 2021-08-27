Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $701.16 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $694.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.19, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

