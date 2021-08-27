Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,205 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 558,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 205,185 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 446,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 33.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 130.0% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.