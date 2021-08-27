Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $82,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

