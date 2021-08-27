Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $579,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72.

