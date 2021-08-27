Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $579,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.