Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $239,976,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

