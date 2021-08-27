Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,716,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.