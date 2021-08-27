Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Qualys worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 79.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,364 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,482. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $114.61 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

