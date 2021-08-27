Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

