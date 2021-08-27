Insider Buying: Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Acquires A$187,499.96 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) insider John Cullity purchased 1,893,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$187,499.96 ($133,928.54).

Race Oncology Company Profile

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. The company is developing Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. It has a preclinical research program with the University of Newcastle to explore the use of Bisantrene to treat melanoma.

