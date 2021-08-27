Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Buys 12,818 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 12,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $217,393.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

REPX stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $79.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

