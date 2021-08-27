Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Cowen from $385.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.14.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $388.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

