Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.71% of First Foundation worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 70.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $3,475,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 410.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 132,049 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,770 shares of company stock worth $857,856. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

