Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in August

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

