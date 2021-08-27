Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in August

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.25.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.
