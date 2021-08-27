ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ROHCY stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. ROHM has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $58.28.
About ROHM
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.