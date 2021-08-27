ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ROHCY stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. ROHM has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others.

