Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Decreases By 81.1%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the July 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,745.00.

Get Straumann alerts:

SAUHY stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38. Straumann has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $96.10.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.