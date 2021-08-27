$1.16 EPS Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.14. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.