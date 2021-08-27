$1.16 EPS Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.14. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

