Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.28

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 5908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -313.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

