Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 87,132 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $567.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 43.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

