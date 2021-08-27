CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.05. 4,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 597,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The stock has a market cap of $642.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

