Analysts Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 221.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5,293.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

