Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after buying an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $6,656,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equitable by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.