Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.22 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

