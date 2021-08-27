Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s current price.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

PSTG stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

