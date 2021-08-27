NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

NTAP opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

