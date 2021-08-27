Michael Sinclair Sells 50,269 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $738,451.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $16.37 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

