Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $374.01 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $376.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.