Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,556 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.