Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,910 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,847,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 56,742 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

