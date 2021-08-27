Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,116 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $26,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

