Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,063 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

